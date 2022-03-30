Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,195. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.