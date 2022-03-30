Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,242.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $3,383,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $485.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.74 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

