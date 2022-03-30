Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 482,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,743,000 after buying an additional 262,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

