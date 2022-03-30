Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,117 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

