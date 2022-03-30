Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

