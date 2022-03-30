Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $2,179,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.48.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.