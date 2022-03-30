Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

