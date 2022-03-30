Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

NYSE:PNC opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.05. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

