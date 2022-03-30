Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $922,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

