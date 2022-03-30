Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

