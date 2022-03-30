Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $568.93 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

