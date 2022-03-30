Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ RLAY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 742,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,280 shares of company stock worth $1,621,114. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

