RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 88.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.25.
Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $40.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.73. 24,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,373. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.