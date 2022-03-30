RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 88.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.25.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $40.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.73. 24,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,373. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

