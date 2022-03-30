Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $133.20. Approximately 48,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,351,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

