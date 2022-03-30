Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $14.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

CYXT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,272,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

