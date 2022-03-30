Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE RGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $365,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

