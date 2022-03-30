RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RPC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.79 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

