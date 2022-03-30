RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) were down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 24,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 34,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RYB Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

