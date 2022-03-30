SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $240,474.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.11 or 0.07221898 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.06 or 0.99816624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046802 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,819,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,366 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.