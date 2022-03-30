SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $279,285.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00805925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00209083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.