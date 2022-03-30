Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.25 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $1,590.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00036578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00108769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Santiment Network Token

SAN is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

