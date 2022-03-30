Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Raised to 276.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.50.

SBBTF stock remained flat at $$23.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

