Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBSNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.