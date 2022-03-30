Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

SBGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

