Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 5.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

