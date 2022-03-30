Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

