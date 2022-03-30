Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,660. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

