Shapeways (SHPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Shapeways to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SHPW opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.