Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.56. 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 379,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

