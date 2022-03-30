Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Declines By 29.4%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BACA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on target businesses that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

