Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Decreases By 32.3%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BVXV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,499. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.