Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Expands By 38.5%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 43,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,056. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

