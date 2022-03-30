Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Expands By 38.5%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 43,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,056. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.