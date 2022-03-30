Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Decreases By 38.2%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

Shares of BIMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16. BOQI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.