Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Decreases By 34.9%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Brazil Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 4,344,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,512. Brazil Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
