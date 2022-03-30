Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Decreases By 23.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.