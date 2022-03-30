Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Increases By 66.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of CUK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.10. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
