Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Grows By 40.7%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 259.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,306. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

