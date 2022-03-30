Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Drops By 32.7%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

