Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Rises By 34.0%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. 376,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,432. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

