Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Decreases By 25.5%

Mar 30th, 2022

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

