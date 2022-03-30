Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Decreases By 25.5%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

