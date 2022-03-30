Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 27.6%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 733,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.46.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.