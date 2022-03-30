Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 27.6%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 733,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

