Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Declines By 27.0%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 4,356,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 2,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

