Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Drops By 29.9%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 166,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,327. Marpai has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

