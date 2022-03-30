Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Expands By 35.5%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 million, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.