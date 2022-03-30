Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Drops By 37.2%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 5,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,597. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
