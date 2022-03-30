Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Drops By 37.2%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 5,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,597. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

