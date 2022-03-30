Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declines By 24.5%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.02 on Wednesday, reaching $453.33. 622,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,463. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $319.70 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.74. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

