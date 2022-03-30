Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declines By 26.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 734,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,396. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

