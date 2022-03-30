Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declines By 44.4%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

