Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Increases By 50.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 39,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

RDEIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

