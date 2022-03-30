Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Drops By 32.3%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

